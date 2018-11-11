Heavy rainfall expected this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- After a beautifully sunny weekend, we will have two different storms during the week ahead.

The first one will spread rain into the area Monday afternoon into Monday evening. Rainfall will be heavy from Monday evening through Tuesday morning, and then the rain will turn more scattered Tuesday afternoon.

Rainfall totals will average around an inch. This one computer model shows the lower end of potential rainfall:

This other model shows a more aggressive rainfall distribution. Some of the models indicate isolated totals exceeding three inches are possible.

We will dry out on Wednesday, but we are watching the potential for a system to spread rain in from the south Thursday into early Friday.

For the majority of the state, this will be a cold rain, but pockets of freezing rain or a mix will be possible in the highest elevations of western Virginia.

The two systems this week could easily produce over two inches of rainfall. As of Sunday, this is the eighth wettest year on record in Richmond weather history. By the end of the week, we could jump into the top five.

