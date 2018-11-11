Expo highlights Native American tribes’ rich culture

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – An annual event celebrating all Native American cultures culminated at the Richmond Raceway this weekend.

Sunday marked the final day of the 25th annual Great American Indian Expo and Pow-Wow, which featured more than 100 American Indian dancers, singers, drummers and traditional crafts and food.

Some Native Americans in attendance said the event is like a family reunion and that they wanted to invite everyone to enjoy their rich culture.

“We want everyone to take away a positive note about native people, so that they leave here with a greater appreciation of our culture and that we are human beings,” Schirra Gray with the Piscataway Indian Nation said.

The Pow Wow featured gourmet food, music and a fashion show to raise funds and awareness for domestic violence.

November is Native American Indian Heritage Month, which was established in 1990 by President George H. W. Bush.