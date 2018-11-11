CBS 6 Football Whiparound Nov. 10th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Saturday's Feel Good Edition sportscast:

Virginia Tech lost at Pittsburgh 52-22. The Hokies gave up 654 yards of offense.

UVA beat Liberty 42-22. The Cavaliers clinched their first winning season since 2011.

Richmond fell at home to Maine 28-9. The Spiders have dropped four straight at home for the first time since 2011.

JMU defeated Rhode Island 48-31. Dukes quarterback Ben Dinucci threw four touchdowns in the win.

William & Mary topped Villanova 24-17. The Tribe forced four turnovers in the win.

Randolph-Macon downed Hampden Sydney 48-35. The Yellow Jackets won the ODAC regular season title and the automatic bid to the Division III Playoffs. Former Hermitage standout Jordan Hall rushed for four touchdown in the victory.

In the High School Playoffs, Dinwiddie defeated Courtland 26-18 and will meet Monacan in the Region 4B semifinals. Generals quarterback K'ymon Pope accounted for four touchdowns in the win.

Benedictine defeated St. Christopher's 42-6 to advance to the VISAA Division I State Final for the fourth time in five years. Cadets quarterback Jay Woolfork accounted for six touchdowns in the win.