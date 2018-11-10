Skyhawks rush for over 350 yards in playoff win against Freeman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chesterfield, Va. - 23 years ago, L.C. Bird and Douglas Freeman met in the first round of the Central Region playoffs with the Skyhawks pulling off a 21-14 win.

The two had not met since then, and for the Rebels, they will be ok if it's another 23 years before they meet again. Freshman Ramon Brown only carried 5 times, but rushed for 182 yards and three scores as the Skyhawks routed the Rebels 49-14.

Tre Mason had 17 carries for 154 yards and a score, and quarterback Jaden Payoute added another 79 total yards and two TDs. The Skyhawks led 35-7 at the half.

Freeman (7-4) actually opened the scoring on a 26 yard touchdown run by Pat Taylor. Taylor finished with 119 yards on the ground and two scores. The Rebels as a team were limited to less than 150 yards of total offense.

L.C. Bird (9-2) advances to the second round of the 5B playoffs where they will host Henrico for the first time ever in the post season.