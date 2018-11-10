‘Mental mindset’ is key, police say during places of worship safety forum

RICHMOND, Va. — Mass shootings at a Pennsylvania synagogue and California nightclub have put gun violence back in the national spotlight and Richmond Police are working to make sure citizens know what to do if they find themselves caught in the line of fire.

Richmond Police hosted a Places of Worship Safety and Awareness Forum at the Trinity Baptist Church on Fendall Avenue.

It’s a bi-yearly event, created following a mass shooting inside a Texas church that killed 26 people in 2017.

RPD Police Chief Alfred Durham said being aware of your surroundings could mean the difference between making it out alive.

“How do you come together as a group in these types of incidents,” Durham asked. “There’s always going to be panic but if you have that mental mindset on how you’re going to get out of a place you’re visiting, regardless of the type of establishment or even out on the street in the community how do you get in and out of those places, what actions to take.”

Click here for information Richmond Police posted from Saturday’s forum.