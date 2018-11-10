Honor roll student Omarion wants to find forever home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Omarion, 13, is a kind and smart young man. Frequently on honor roll, he is regarded as a model student and gets along well with both staff and his classmates.

He enjoys watching TV, playing video games, outdoor activities, and reading during his leisure time.

Omarion is very articulate and is able to spark great conversations with any audience. He is excited to begin his first year playing football with the local community recreation team.

His favorite football team is the New England Patriots, and often likes to speak highly of their Super Bowl successes.

Omarion is excited about finding a forever family and also welcomes the idea of potentially having siblings that are older or younger. He would also like to be able to maintain a relationship with his half-brother.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.