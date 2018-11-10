CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A mother is facing charges after deputies said she attacked a school bus driver in Caroline County on Friday.

According to investigators, 37-year-old Kristen Young jumped onto the bus with children on board and punched the driver.

Deputies said the mother was furious over the driver writing up her daughter over an unrelated incident.

Authorities said the bus driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Young, of Bowling Green, was charged with assault and battery as well as trespassing. She was released on bond.

