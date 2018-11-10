Henrico’s defense slows down Varina 28-13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Henrico, VA - Since Gerald Glasco became the Head Coach at Henrico, their calling card has been defense. That defense forced four turnovers and held Varina to just 75 yards of offense and was the difference in their 28-13 win that will set up a date with L.C. Bird in the Region 5B semifinals.

Quarterback Jalon Jones threw two touchdowns to Ja'Had Carter before getting ejected late in the second quarter for fighting. Jones accounted for 240 yards of offense prior to leaving the game.

Varina quarterback Dwayne Taylor was harassed all night by the Henrico defense as he was just 9-23 for only 42 yards and three interceptions, including a one-handed pick-six by Joey Jefferson.

It was the Warriors second playoff win since 1999.