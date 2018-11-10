Green and white event honors community leaders, awards college scholarships

RICHMOND, Va. — Some of the most prominent figures in Richmond gathered Saturday to honor those who give back to the communities around them.

The Commonwealth Chapter of The Links, Incorporated held their 10th biennial Green and White Champagne Luncheon.

The event honors outstanding community leaders and provides scholarships to area colleges.

Virginia’s First lady Pamela Northam accepted an award on behalf of Sen. Tim Kaine for service to the community.

CBS 6 News’ anchor Reba Hollingsworth and reporter Shelby Brown were among those in attendance.