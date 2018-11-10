Glen Allen scores first ever playoff win against Atlee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mechanicsville, Va. - Glen Allen head coach Sal Camp wanted his offense to be more diverse this year, more than just the bruising running machine the Jaguars usually become.

Quarterback Donovan Riddick will still pull it down and run, but now he's as much of a threat with his arms as he is with his legs, and the Jaguars (9-2) record setting season is still alive after a 34-14 win over Atlee in the first round of the 5B regional playoffs.

Riddick completed 12 of 18 passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for another 110 yards and a score in the win. Christian Butler hauled in 6 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars were the only road team in Class 5 to win a first round game.

The win was the first ever playoff victory in Jaguars history, and extends the most successful season the program has ever seen. That gets exponentially tougher next week when they travel to face undefeated Highland Springs.

Atlee (7-4) got a touchdown pass from Tyler Warren in the loss.