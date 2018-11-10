Cox’s 163 rushing leads Hopewell past Petersburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hopewell, VA - It was a big night for Kaiveon Cox. The Hopewell running back rushed for 163 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 54-12 win over Petersburg to advance to the Region 3A semifinals next Friday.

Quarterback Daniel Grier threw two touchdowns passes to Sean Allen as Hopewell gained 434 yards of total offense.

The Blue Devils did allow two Meziah Scott touchdown runs in the first half but shutout Petersburg 27-0 in the second half.

Hopewell will host I.C. Norcom in the next round at Merner Field.