Coldest air in almost 8 months arrives Sunday morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front passed through the area Saturday morning, bringing much cooler air behind it. Highs Saturday afternoon will range from the mid 40s northwest to the mid 50s southeast. Temperatures will drop quickly after sunset, and most locations will be near or below freezing by midnight.

As high pressure moves over Virginia early Sunday morning, winds will go calm and allow temperatures to plummet to the coldest values since mid-March.

Widespread lows in the 20s will occur. The warmest temperatures will be across far southeastern Virginia, but the coldest values in our outlying areas could drop into the teens.

The growing season has ended for most of the state, but a hard freeze has not occurred in the eastern sections of the state. Therefore, a freeze warning is in effect there Sunday morning.

We will see warmer temperatures Monday and Tuesday, but another storm system will bring cold air again mid-week. Highs in the metro on Wednesday will be in the lower 40s, but some spots well northwest of Richmond may not get out of the upper 30s. Lows Wednesday night will be in the 20s.

Milder weather will return later in the week with highs back into the 50s. The normal high during the week ahead is in the lower 60s.

The weekend will be mainly clear before clouds increase Sunday night and Monday morning. Rain will move in from the southwest Monday afternoon into Monday evening, and heavy rainfall is expected Monday night and Tuesday. Rainfall totals of over 1" are possible.

