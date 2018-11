PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — It has been more than four weeks since Hurricane Michael devastated the eastern Florida Panhandle.

During WALA’s coverage of the storm and its aftermath, one of our crews rescued and recovered a tattered, wind-whipped American flag in Panama City Beach.

On Friday morning the flag was returned in a special flag retirement ceremony at the Trustmark Bank location where the flag was recovered. Veterans as well as Trustmark officials took part in the ceremony.