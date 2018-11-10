Thousands run ‘America’s Friendliest Marathon’ in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 18,000 runners braved the wind as well as chilly temperatures Saturday morning as they made their way through the River City for the 41st annual Anthem Richmond Marathon.

Folks taking part in the full marathon, half marathon or 8K looped through historic neighborhoods, along the James River and downhill to the finish line in the heart of the city.

Anthem Marathon Winners:

Boaz Kipyego ( 2:20:44) of Kenya

Bose Gemeda Asseta (2:39:04) of Ethiopia

Markel Richmond Half Marathon Winners:

Nicholas Kipkemboi (1:03:02) of Kenya

Bethany Sachtleben (1:13:35) of Alexandria, Virginia

VCU Health 8K Winners:

Craig Nowak (22:54) of Greenville, South Carolina (second consecutive win)

Eglay Nalyanya (26:52) of Kenya

The Richmond Marathon, dubbed “America’s Friendliest Marathon,” is one of the top 25 qualifying races runners participate in to qualify for Boston Marathon.

Registration for next year's VCU Health Richmond Marathon, scheduled for Nov. 6, 2019, is now open. There is a special $75 marathon/$65 half marathon entry fee available through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15.

