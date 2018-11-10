Driver arrested for killing Virginia cyclist

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A 25-year-old driver was arrested for killing cyclist Brian L. Utne in an October 25 hit-and-run crash, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Alexander Michael Crosby, Barhamsville, Virginia, was arrested Friday night.

He was later charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Crosby was booked in Henrico Jail East where he will await an initial court appearance.

Crosby, according to investigators, was the driver who fatally struck 50-year-old Brian Utne.

Utne was killed while cycling the evening of October 25, 2018, near Yorkville Road and Lakeside Drive in York County.

Utne was known among cyclists for riding between 40 and 50 miles a day.

Friends called him selfless and noted he was always eager to help younger riders.

“When you’re coming up on a cyclist, don’t think of them as an obstacle,” Peninsula Bicycling Association president Tregg Hartley told WTKR at a recent ride honoring Brian’s life. “They are a mother, brother, a son, a daughter, a parent.”

