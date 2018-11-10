72-foot 🎄Christmas tree installed at Rockefeller Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN-- An annual harbinger of the holiday season, the giant Christmas tree in New York City's famed Rockefeller Center was installed this weekend.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree traveled 75 miles from the Hudson Valley to its new home Saturday.

The tree, which is from the yard of a home in Wallkill, New York, was chopped down on Thursday ahead of the trip.

Shirley Figuero and Lissette Gutierrez donated the tree.

“She’s 72 feet high and 45 feet wide at the widest point," Shirley Figueroa said. "She about either 72 or 75 years old.”

Lissette Gutierrez said she is hopeful the "tree for everyone" will bring joy to "millions of people around the world."

“Hopefully soon they will be able to untie her and let her relax to her natural state and look as beautiful as she did in our yard,” Gutierrez said.

About five miles of LED lights will be wrapped around the tree in the coming days.

The tree lighting ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

The first tree lighting was 85 years ago in 1933.

