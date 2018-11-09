Police search for missing Petersburg man



PETERSBURG, Va. — Police in Petersburg are searching for a missing man.

William Banks was last seen October 29, at approximately 1:39 p.m., according to police.

He walked away from his caregiver while at the Social Security Administration building off of Wagner Road, police said.

Banks was described as a white male, about 5’5″ and 185 pounds with white hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and blue shoes.

Police ask that if you’ve seen Banks, please contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or send a tip through the P3tips App on your phone.