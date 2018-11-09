Trehaus Juice Co. is a featured vendor at 17th Street Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The 17th Street Market is one of the oldest public markets in America, and, after undergoing a major renovation, it will host its Grand Opening in late November. Trehaus Juice Co. is one of the featured vendors.

Kristin Muriel and Wanny Lyttle stopped by the “Virginia This Morning” Kitchen to walk us through making their signature 14K Juice.

The 17th Street Farmers Market Grand Opening kicks off Friday, November 30 at 5 p.m.

The market is located at 100 N. 17th Street in Richmond.

For more information, you can visit www.enrichmond.org.

