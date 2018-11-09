The Salvation Army is desperately in need of volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bells rang as the Salvation Army kicked-off its Red Kettle Campaign. But without your help, this holiday season could be a little quieter.

Captain Donald Dohmann of the Central Virginia Salvation Army said the Salvation Army is short on volunteer bell ringers this year, which is concerning because most of the non-profit's budget for the year comes from the November through December Red Kettle Campaign.

"We have a total of 86 locations," Dohmann said, "and I can tell you we had no volunteers for today."

Instead, the Salvation Army sent out some paid bell ringers. Sam Harris said he has been ringing in the holidays as a part of the Red Kettle Campaign for about nine years.

"As long as I've got the bell in my hand I'm doing lovely," Harris said.

Harris will be out six days a week for six hours each day until Christmas Eve raising money.

Harris encourages other to give bell ringing a try.

"If they get a bell in their hand, they'll get addicted," Harris said.

If you, your civic group, or church group wants to give bell ringing a try, contact the Salvation Army as soon as possible.