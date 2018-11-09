× The Great American Indian Expo & Pow Wow & Richmond Cider Celebration

RICHMOND, Va.–

The Great American Indian Contest Pow-Wow, November 9 – 11 at Richmond International Raceway,

Features over 100 Native American Dancers, Singers and Drummers, fine arts, crafts demonstrations, storytelling/Native American Foods, Bow N arrow shooting, flute music and more. Keith Colston is the Emcee and Becky Adkins is head tabulator. Stoney Creek serves as host drum and Archie Lynch will serve as Head Judge. Brenda Silva serves as Arena Director. Zianne Richardson, Miss Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Princess, will serve as head female dancer. Ray Silva serves as Head male dancer. Crafts, Grand entry is 5:30PM on Friday November 9th and noon on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $12 adult, $8 child (3-12) . Three days are $28.00 for adults and $18. 50 for child ticket. Two day passes are $18.50 adult and $12.50 for child ticket. One day advance passes are $10 per adult and $7 per child. Veteran’s tickets are 1/2 price on Sunday the 11th and must be purchased at the door. Tickets can be purchased by calling 252-532-0821.

6th Annual Richmond Cider Celebration, Saturday, November 10th,11am – 4pm

The event will take place between 17th St and Franklin St. in Shockoe Bottom. Enrichmond Foundation is kicking off Virginia Cider Week with the annual Richmond Cider Celebration. There will be 12 Virginia Craft Cideries as well as local food vendors, and a network of artisan vendors. Live music will be performed by local Richmond favorite, Exebelle. Tickets are $30 in advance, and $35 the day of the event. A ticket gives you a commemorative cider bag, a cider glass, and 10 cider tickets which can be exchanged for 2oz sample pours (1 ticket) or a 6oz full pout (3 tickets). Extra drink tickets will be sold during the event. Those who are not drinking can enter the festival for free. For more details about the festival and tickets visit https://enrichmond.org/events/richmond-cider-celebration/ or the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/164589347532899/