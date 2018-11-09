The Birds!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Good friends of the show Mike and Brent Lubbock from Sylvan Heights Bird Park in Scotland Neck, NC made a return visit to Virginia This Morning with some more stars of their park, including sun parakeets. The Sylvan Heights Bird Park and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is hosting a birding trip to the Mattamuskeet National Wildlife Refuge Sunday, December 2nd from 7:00am to 5:00pm. For more information, you can visit www.shwpark.com.