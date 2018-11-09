Sip and Savor with Virginia Distillery Company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Popular mixologist Amanda Beckwith joined us to walk us through the steps to make some of her creations. You can find the recipes below, and remember, drink responsibly!

NUTTY APPLE

1 ½ oz Cider Cask Finished Virginia-Highland Whisky

½ oz simple syrup

2 dashes Peychaud’s bitters

2 dashes Apple & Oak bitters

*Splash of Nocino

Prepare coupe glass by swirling Nocino to coat interior, then dumping excess liquid. Combine ingredients (except Nocino) in mixing glass. Add ice, stir and strain into coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

VIRGINIA 29

1 ½ oz Port Cask Finished Virginia-Highland Whisky

¼ oz simple syrup*

¾ oz lemon juice

3 oz Champagne

Lemon for garnish

Combine simple syrup, lemon juice, and Port Cask Finished Virginia-Highland Whisky into shaker with ice. Shake ingredients and strain into champagne flute. Top with champagne and a light dusting of lemon zest. Garnish with a lemon twist.

*Simple syrup: 1 cup water, 1 cup sugar. Heat water add sugar and stir until sugar dissolves. Let cool and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Yields 1 ½ cups.