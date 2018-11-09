Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Shayne Rogers joined us once again in the “Virginia This Morning” Kitchen to create a Korean inspired shrimp dish, her “Shaynefully Delicious” Gochujang Shrimp. If you’d like to try making this dish at home, you can find the recipe below.

1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined

Fresh pineapple chunks

Scallions, sliced on the diagonal

2 T Gochujang sauce

Sriracha, to taste

2 T rice wine vinegar

2 T pineapple juice, from the fresh pineapple

Black sesame seeds

Skewers

Thread the shrimp, pineapple chunks and a slice of scallion onto a skewer. Mix together Gochujang, Sriracha, rice wine vinegar and pineapple juice. Pre heat a grill or gill pan. Place skewers on the grill and brush with sauce, cook about 2 minutes on each side. Brush with sauce a couple of times while cooking. Pop onto a platter and sprinkle with black sesame seeds. I forgot to garnish with black sesame seeds on the show…Greg like them anyway.