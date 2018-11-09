Driver killed, 2 others injured in head-on crash in King George

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Troopers have released the name of a woman killed in a three-vehicle head-on crash in King George County Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller said the crash happened at 10:50 a.m. on Route 3 near Canterbury Loop when a Toyota sedan driven by 35-year-old Sara K. Preston crossed the center line and hit a Nissan sedan before crashing head-on into a Chevrolet pickup.

Officials said Preston, of King George, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.

The pickup truck driver, a 63-year-old woman from King George, was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to troopers.

Troopers said the driver of the Nissan, a 53-year-old man from Montross, was transported to a nearby hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

Geller said troopers are still investigating what caused the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.