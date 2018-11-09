🏃Richmond Marathon forecast: Dry and chilly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's the 41st year of the Richmond Marathon, and this year's race will be dry and chilly. Last year's race started off in the 20s, but Saturday morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

Skies will be clearing around daybreak, so it will be mostly sunny. Northwesterly winds may gust over 20 mph by mid to late morning.

[Click here to see about traffic and parking restrictions]

Saturday afternoon will be sunny, breezy and cool with highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday night into Sunday morning will be clear with light winds. We will experience our coldest temperatures since March with widespread 20s. Our coldest outlying areas will be in the teens to lower 20s.

Far eastern and southeastern Virginia will have lows in the 30s. Any areas east of I-95 that have not seen a hard freeze yet this season will experience one Sunday morning. The only exceptions will be near Hampton Roads and some locations right on the Bay.

Temperatures will warm back into the 50s Monday and Tuesday before it turns cold again mid-week.

