Police search for missing Petersburg man

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police in Petersburg are searching for a missing man.

Police say that William Banks was last seen on October 29th, 2018 at approximately 1:39 p.m.

Officers say he walked away from his caregiver while at the Social Security Administration building off of Wagner Road.

Banks is described as a white male, about 5’5″ and 185 pounds with white hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and blue shoes.

Police ask that if you’ve seen Banks, please contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or send a tip through the P3tips App on your phone.