Papa John’s getting involved in the community

RICHMOND, Va. - You may know Papa John’s for their pizza, but they are also locally owned. Emily Farmer, the Local Marketing and Fundraising Manager, and Destiny Moore, an Assistant in Marketing, from Papa’s John’s Central Virginia joined us to talk about their work in the community and several fundraising campaigns. They also talked to us about the newest addition to their menu, the Cheeseburger Pizza!

Papa John’s Central Virginia is located at 2104 W. Laburnum Avenue, Suite 104. If you’d like more information, you can give them a call at 804-362-2704 or visit them online at www.pjcheese.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PAPA JOHN’S}