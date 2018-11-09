× He wants to be a police officer when he’s older, but for now Mark wants a forever family

RICHMOND, Va. — Mark is a very kind and genuine young man who warms up quickly when engaging in conversation. He enjoys writing stories and takes notes of things here and there to add to them. Mark likes to read; his favorite book is “The Trials of Apollo.” He has a vast vocabulary and is very inquisitive.

The 12-year-old boy likes making crafts out of paper, playing with animals, and video games.

He likes computers and says Microsoft is his favorite brand of computer. Mark enjoys watching animated shows, especially Pokeman because he likes the character Pikachu.

He is also a builder at heart and likes to construct things with Legos.

Though Mark is slightly allergic to cats, he is interested in the ancient Egyptian goddess of cats.

Pork chops and anything Italian are his favorite kinds of food. He enjoys listening to hip-hop and R&B music.

Mark aspires to be a police officer and would love to join a family that would help him foster his dreams and passions.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.