Trio arrested for homicide in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. -- Three suspects have been arrested after a man was found shot to death in Richmond’s Randolph neighborhood earlier this week.

Police said they responded to the 1200 block of Lakeview Avenue -- not far from Clark Springs Elementary School -- for a report of a person shot just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officers discovered 52-year-old Jerome Williams, of the 2000 block of Lakeview Avenue, about a block away suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

"Stephon T. Benniefield, 57, of the 2100 block of North 25th Street, Tyshawn D. Hargrove, 24, of the 3700 block of Angela Drive, and Stephon T. Woodbury, 33, of the 2200 block of Harwood Street were arrested yesterday and have all been charged with conspiracy to commit murder," Chelsea Rarrick with Richmond Police said.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Bridges at 804-646-4494 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.