Hit-and-run driver totals teacher’s car before police chase: ‘Turn yourself in’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Richmond kindergarten teacher is without a ride after Crime Insider sources said a wanted criminal crashed into his car and then led officers on a chase.

The scene unfolded Thursday night when Crime Insider sources a pickup crashed on Fayette Avenue in Henrico County Thursday night.

Before that happened Crime Insider sources said the vehicle slammed into the back of Jordan Shephard's car parked on Patrick Avenue in Richmond.

"It hit the back of my car and my girlfriend's car. It pushed y girlfriend's car and then it hit my neighbors car," Shephard said.

The driver, who ran away from the scene in Henrico, has not been seen since.

Crime Insider sources said the man police are looking for was wanted and will face several felony charges when he is apprehended.

Shephard spent the unplanned day off Friday trying to get his transportation lined up so he can return to his class on Monday.

That is when he plans to share the valuable life lesson with his students.

"Do the right thing and turn yourself in. You caused a lot of damage. You make the mistake, and you gotta pay the price. You owe me and you owe the citizens of Richmond," Shephard said. "Man, you gotta do better! You can't go around messing up other people's property. It’s not right."

