Greyhound passenger has been trying to find lost luggage for nearly a year

RICHMOND, Va. -- When Irene Bassett boarded a Greyhound bus in January and headed to a concert in Washington, DC, she never imagined the trouble she would have.

Bassett said that when she stopped at the station in DC her luggage was nowhere to be found.

Distraught because her concert ticket was inside of a purse in her luggage with her belongings, she missed out on that weekend and caught a Greyhound back home the next day.

“I cried all night. It was really awful," Bassett said. "It was a horrific experience.”

Back in Richmond, Basset said she began the claims process hoping they would recover her bag or at least reimburse her.

Basset said she received a letter from Greyhound acknowledging her claim telling her they would reply to her within 60 days in writing. However, she said that never happened.

Months later when she called the claims department, she said she was told her claim had been denied in June and closed.

Still, she said Greyhound never officially sent her that in writing.

“They said that I picked up the bag in Silver Spring on Jan. 23, but I didn`t,” she said.

Bassett said several trips to the bus station and she was never able to speak with a manager to get to the bottom of it.

CBS 6 Problem Solvers took her concerns to management, who immediately started tracking her case.

Within an hour they told Problem Solvers they were able to find out that her claim did not officially get moving until September due to the passenger not providing a piece of information.

Her bag likely ended up in a warehouse in Dallas, which is protocol for any luggage that is unclaimed for 30 days.

