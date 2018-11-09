Drop your coats off for Puritan Cleaners “Coats for Kids”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - A coat can change somebody’s life. That’s the idea behind Puritan Cleaners annual “Coats for Kids” program. They collect coats throughout the area for people in need. Sara Moncrieff from Puritan Cleaners joined us to today to tell us more about that program and how you can get involved.

Puritan Cleaners has 13 different locations around the area participating in “Coats for Kids.” To learn more about where you can drop off your coats, you can give them a call at 804-355-5726 or visit them online at www.puritancleaners.com . You can also check out their social media page at Facebook.com/puritancleaners

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PURITAN CLEANERS COATS FOR KIDS}