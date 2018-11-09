Photos show suspects in Whitcomb Court homicide

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate two suspects wanted for a murder in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court last weekend.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Deforrest Street for a report of a person shot just before 2:50 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Aaron T. Brockington, of the 2000 block of Mansion Avenue, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are searching for two suspects in connection with the crime wanted on conspiracy to commit murder charges.

Police are searching for 21-year-old Trayrell L. Tolliver, of the 2300 block of Ambrose Street, and 26-year-old Marcus D. Shriver, of the 100 block of Blake Lane.

Anyone who spots Tolliver or Shriver or knows where they are is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the location of these suspects is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at 804-646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.