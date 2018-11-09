Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - With Christmas now just over six weeks away, it’s almost time for the Annual Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Auction. To tell us more about that event, Jeanne Hansel joined us, along with our CBS6 colleague, Wayne Covil, who will once again serve as the event’s auctioneer.

The11th Annual Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Auction is Saturday, November 17th at the Cultural Center of India in Chester. The program begins at 6:00pm. For more information, you can visit www.cchchristmasmother.com. Or give them a call at 804-748-1183.