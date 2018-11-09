Bianca Wilson makes history at Virginia shipyard: ‘Happy to be part of the change’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Bianca Wilson made history at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), recently becoming the shipyard’s first African-American female train conductor. For Bianca, it’s a family affair.

“It is an honor and privilege,” Bianca said about her accomplishment. “It shows my children that barriers are still being broken down and I’m happy to be part of the change. I’m overwhelmed with joy to have this opportunity. I know a lot of women are afraid of this industry, but once you get out here, it’s really fun and intriguing.”

Her great-grandfather, grandfather, and father all retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Her husband Stanley works there too.

“I’m not your average girly-girl, so it sounded like a great opportunity and I wanted to try something new,” she said about her start at the shipyard. “I had no idea what I wanted to do there though. I was presented with an opportunity to become a conductor and I jumped on it. I knew it wasn’t the average career path women take, and I am always up for a challenge.”

