× AMBER Alert issued for missing teen believed to be with 31-year-old man

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An AMBER Alert was issued in Tennessee Friday for Haley Nicole Brandenburg.

The 17-year-old girl was last seen in Rockwood, Tennessee. She’s believed to be with 31-year-old Robert Garren.

The vehicle they were believed to be traveling in was recovered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Their current direction of travel was unknown.

“Brandenburg has a medical condition and does not have access to her medication,” police said. “[She was last seen] wearing tan Adidas pants with a pink stripe down the side and a green Subway shirt. She wears glasses and has braces.”

Anyone with information was asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).