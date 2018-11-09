AMBER Alert issued for missing teen believed to be with 31-year-old man
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An AMBER Alert was issued in Tennessee Friday for Haley Nicole Brandenburg.
The 17-year-old girl was last seen in Rockwood, Tennessee. She’s believed to be with 31-year-old Robert Garren.
The vehicle they were believed to be traveling in was recovered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Their current direction of travel was unknown.
“Brandenburg has a medical condition and does not have access to her medication,” police said. “[She was last seen] wearing tan Adidas pants with a pink stripe down the side and a green Subway shirt. She wears glasses and has braces.”
Anyone with information was asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).
35.045630 -85.309680