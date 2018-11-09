× A List Weekend Events: Holly Jolly, Great American Native Pow-Wow, Holiday Boutique

RICHMOND, Va.–

Businesses along Lakeside Avenue in Richmond’s Northside just got easy for you to kick off your Holiday Shopping season, you can start on Friday, Nov. 9 and Saturday, Nov. 10 and sales, food, and Santa are all part of the fun. Stores up and down Lakeside Avenue will extend hours to 9 p.m. on Friday. The popular Lakeside Farmer’s Market will have a “Market Under the Stars” selling Virginia-grown produce and holiday items. Children can also visit Santa in the Lakeside Trolley at the Farmer’s Market from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday. The fun continues on Saturday, Nov. 10 as Santa moves to Whispers of Time from noon – 3 p.m. Businesses will have sales and activities throughout the day. The Lakeside area is known for its unique local shops, convenient location and walkable, village feel. Several restaurants and a brewery are also part of the mix. Businesses along the corridor sell an eclectic array of wares, including home décor, antique and vintage treasures, toys, pet needs and more. For more information visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/shoplakesiderva/

The Great American Indian Contest Pow-Wow, November 9 – 11 at Richmond International Raceway,Features over 100 Native American Dancers, Singers and Drummers, fine arts, crafts demonstrations, storytelling/Native American Foods, Bow N arrow shooting, flute music and more. Keith Colston is the Emcee and Becky Adkins is head tabulator. Stoney Creek serves as host drum and Archie Lynch will serve as Head Judge. Brenda Silva serves as Arena Director. Zianne Richardson, Miss Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Princess, will serve as head female dancer. Ray Silva serves as Head male dancer. Crafts, Grand entry is 5:30PM on Friday November 9th and noon on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $12 adult, $8 child (3-12) . Three days are $28.00 for adults and $18. 50 for child ticket. Two day passes are $18.50 adult and $12.50 for child ticket. One day advance passes are $10 per adult and $7 per child. Veteran’s tickets are 1/2 price on Sunday the 11th and must be purchased at the door. Tickets can be purchased by calling 252-532-0821.

6th Annual Richmond Cider Celebration, Saturday, November 10th,11am – 4pmThe event will take place between 17th St and Franklin St. in Shockoe Bottom. Enrichmond Foundation is kicking off Virginia Cider Week with the annual Richmond Cider Celebration. There will be 12 Virginia Craft Cideries as well as local food vendors, and a network of artisan vendors. Live music will be performed by local Richmond favorite, Exebelle. Tickets are $30 in advance, and $35 the day of the event. A ticket gives you a commemorative cider bag, a cider glass, and 10 cider tickets which can be exchanged for 2oz sample pours (1 ticket) or a 6oz full pout (3 tickets). Extra drink tickets will be sold during the event. Those who are not drinking can enter the festival for free. For more details about the festival and tickets visit https://enrichmond.org/events/richmond-cider-celebration/ or the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/164589347532899/

Shop for some unique gifts at the annual Holiday Boutique and support Diversity Richmond, a non-profit structure in Richmond dedicated to serving the LGBTQ+ community, their families and allies. Throughout the year special items are selected from the hundreds of thousands of donations that received at the center, they include antique furniture, jewelry, pottery and art, vintage clothing, coffee table books, rugs, glassware and hundreds of other items. Also, this year Diversity Richmond was gifted over 200 Madame Alexander dolls, each a collector’s item. The Holiday Boutique opening night reception is Friday, November 9, 6 – 9 pm at the Iridian Gallery, 1407 Sherwood Avenue, Richmond. The Boutique will be open every day 9am-6pm through November 18th. For more information visit http://diversityrichmond.org/events/calendar/holiday-boutique.htmlor , http://diversityrichmond.org/ or call 804-622-4646.

Hops in the Park Saturday, noon – 6 pm

A weekend to see a living history museum and sample some Craft Beers. The annual Hops in the Park festival features Virginia craft beer and Virginia hops farmers. Experts from breweries will be on site to discuss their beer and the Virginia-grown ingredients in their harvest beers and ales. There will be educational seminars on how to profitably engage in the agriculture and brewing industries, among others. There will also include live music, beer tasting, food, and a spectacular view of the James River. Interpreters will be on hand, with a look at how it was to live at Henricus more than four centuries ago. The park is at 251 Henricus Park Road Chester. For more information, call 804-748-1611 or visit www.Henricus.org

Congo Masks: Masterpieces from Central Africa, November 10, 2018 – February 24, 2019

Experience the sights and sounds of Africa’s vast Congo region in this innovative and visually compelling display of artistry and cultures. More than 130 masks represent the artisans, performers, communities, and natural resources across the expansive region. The exhibition, curated by Marc Leo Felix, director of the Congo Basin Art History Research Center in Brussels, Belgium, is an immersive multimedia experience complete with field photographs, film footage, and audio recordings. Read more at https://www.vmfa.museum/exhibitions/exhibitions/congo-masks/#YjEFerlUhMl0eUiy.99

VMFA After Hours: Love, Peace, and Soul Saturday

Also this Saturday, Nov 10, 7–11:30 pm, another night of music, dancing, and art. VMFA and host Kelli Lemon will showcase Hip-Hop, R&B, and Soul music, including dance hits from the ΄70s to today. This museum takeover includes live music by Richmond’s Legacy Band in the Marble Hall, DJ Lonnie B in the Atrium, free admission to Congo Masks, access to the galleries, including the Howardena Pindell exhibition, plus an upper-level room with desserts. Get tickets at https://www.vmfa.museum/calendar/events/vmfa-after-hours/?mc_cid=79600f8304&mc_eid=091b38cd37