A List Holiday Boutique, Hops in the Park & Congo Masks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va.--

Shop for some unique gifts at the annual Holiday Boutique and support Diversity Richmond, a non-profit structure in Richmond dedicated to serving the LGBTQ+ community, their families and allies. Throughout the year special items are selected from the hundreds of thousands of donations that received at the center, they include antique furniture, jewelry, pottery and art, vintage clothing, coffee table books, rugs, glassware and hundreds of other items. Also, this year Diversity Richmond was gifted over 200 Madame Alexander dolls, each a collector’s item. The Holiday Boutique opening night reception is Friday, November 9, 6 - 9 pm at the Iridian Gallery, 1407 Sherwood Avenue, Richmond. The Boutique will be open every day 9AM-6PM through November 18th. For more information visit http://diversityrichmond.org/events/calendar/holiday-boutique.htmlor , http://diversityrichmond.org/ or call 804-622-4646.

Hops in the Park Saturday, noon - 6 pm

A weekend to see a living history museum and sample some Craft Beers. The annual Hops in the Park festival features Virginia craft beer and Virginia hops farmers. Experts from breweries will be on site to discuss their beer and the Virginia-grown ingredients in their harvest beers and ales. There will be educational seminars on how to profitably engage in the agriculture and brewing industries, among others. There will also include live music, beer tasting, food, and a spectacular view of the James River. Interpreters will be on hand, with a look at how it was to live at Henricus more than four centuries ago. The park is at 251 Henricus Park Road Chester. For more information, call 804-748-1611 or visit www.Henricus.org.

Congo Masks: Masterpieces from Central Africa, November 10, 2018 – February 24, 2019

Experience the sights and sounds of Africa's vast Congo region in this innovative and visually compelling display of artistry and cultures. More than 130 masks represent the artisans, performers, communities, and natural resources across the expansive region. The exhibition, curated by Marc Leo Felix, director of the Congo Basin Art History Research Center in Brussels, Belgium, is an immersive multimedia experience complete with field photographs, film footage, and audio recordings. Read more at https://www.vmfa.museum/exhibitions/exhibitions/congo-masks/#YjEFerlUhMl0eUiy.99

VMFA After Hours: Love, Peace, and Soul Saturday

Also this Saturday, Nov 10, 7–11:30 pm, another night of music, dancing, and art. VMFA and host Kelli Lemon will showcase Hip-Hop, R&B, and Soul music, including dance hits from the ΄70s to today. This museum takeover includes live music by Richmond’s Legacy Band in the Marble Hall, DJ Lonnie B in the Atrium, free admission to Congo Masks, access to the galleries, including the Howardena Pindell exhibition, plus an upper-level room with desserts. Get tickets at https://www.vmfa.museum/calendar/events/vmfa-after-hours/?mc_cid=79600f8304&mc_eid=091b38cd37