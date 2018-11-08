Woman’s body found in brush on Richmond’s southside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman's body was found in thick brush in an alley between Decatur and Hull Streets, and Crime Insider sources say her throat was slit and her clothing was tattered.

Family members confirm her name is Dawn West.

She was found Wednesday morning in an alley behind the Verizon building on Hull. The gruesome discovery was made by a woman who asked CBS-6 to hide her identity.

"I came outside there was yellow tape all over the place," that woman said Thursday.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the body of the Richmond mother of six was found with knife wounds and her clothing was tattered and torn.

"I'm so sorry about what happened to her. I didn't know her but I'm praying for her family and sorry no one helped her," said the woman who found her - a pastor living just a few feet from where West's body was found.

"I'm a grandma of two, and mother of two, so of course, I'm concerned." The woman also said that just last week, someone "sketchy" knocked on her door.

"They knocked and shouted, ‘This is your warning!" She said it scared her, so she called the police, who attributed the knock to transients who frequent the area behind her home.

"During the weekend, this place is off the hook. They need more lighting and community help for the homeless,” she said.

Police are trying to piece together a timeline surrounding West's murder.

Crime Insider sources say that she was last heard from around 1:30 Wednesday morning, about six hours before her body was found.

Friends say that she was a loving mom who would do anything for friends and family, and they say that they are devastated by the sudden loss.

The pastor hopes the city will come to clear the alley and put up lights. And she’s hoping someone will come forward and help police.