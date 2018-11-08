× VSP trying to piece together events before woman was stuck, killed in roadway

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is asking for public’s help to piece together events before a 64-year-old woman was struck and killed in a Caroline County roadway.

The incident occurred on Nov. 1 at approximately 8 p.m. in the 13000 block of Fredericksburg Turnpike/Route 2.

Further investigation has revealed the victim, Beverly Shelton of Woodford, may have been crossing Route 2 on her way to or from her mailbox – which was on the opposite side of the road from her residence, according to police.

Police initially reported that Woodford was struck by a vehicle while lying on a Caroline County road.

As the investigation continues, state police are reaching out to the public to see if anyone has information to share about the incident.

“State police is trying to determine the exact sequence of events related to her death and determine if she had fallen in the roadway prior to being struck,” said a Virginia State Police spokesperson.

Anyone who may recall having seen a woman alongside or crossing the highway or has information about the incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police Area 44 Office in Caroline County at 804-633-6799 or #77 on a cell phone or email at area44@vsp.virginia.gov.