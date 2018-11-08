Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - A recent report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows that suicide rates are on the rise for nearly every state in the United states. Kevin Skillet and Shirley Ramsey, from the Chesterfield Suicide Awareness and Prevention Coalition, stopped by our studio and filled us in on a special event for survivors coming up this month. The international “Survivors of Suicide Loss Day” takes place on Saturday, November 17th, with two local events occurring that day:

Saint Mark’s United Methodist Church

10 am to 1 pm

Midlothian

Bon Air Baptist Church at the Village

11 am to 2 pm

Richmond