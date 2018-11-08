Student who brought knife to Chester middle school will face ‘serious consequences’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating after a student brought a knife to Elizabeth Davis Middle School in Chesterfield County on Thursday.

Officials said that no one was hurt in the incident.

In an email to parents, Principal Ed Maynes said that one student told a school staffer that another student had a knife.

“The administrative team was alerted, the knife was confiscated without incident, and the student now faces disciplinary action at school and potential legal consequences as well,” Maynes wrote.

Additionally, school officials asked parents to talk to their kids about what happened and even check their children’s backpacks before they head off to school.

“Even if a student brings something to school by mistake, he or she will face serious consequences that could include suspension or expulsion,” Maynes noted.

