Why South Anna Elementary is letting students outside for lunch

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Lunchtime can be loud and chaotic at South Anna Elementary, just like any other school. But during the last 10 minutes of lunchtime every Wednesday, kids can walk and talk around the outdoor track.

“No big”, 5th grader Harrison Burr said. “We just talk about what's going on in class and stuff like that."

It’s a good break from the norm and to get caught up with friends.

"The students enjoy the time they get to have,' principal Alicia Cecil said. "It’s more of a brain-break and getting a chance to socialize and get fresh air and be able to move around."

It sounds so simple, but it has big benefits.

"We're able to get another opportunity to come walk around the track, help us work on fitness, which is really important to us; as well as the academic benefits of your brain having some extra blood flowing during that time," Cecil said.

