Pop-up events coming to Richmond restaurants (+1 free ticket giveaway)

RICHMOND, Va. — Ever just sit around wondering where the next Richmond restaurant pop up is going to pop up? Oh hey, me too. Well, you’re in luck — I know about some good ones AND you can to enter to win two tickets to Southbound!

Tuesday, November 13

Southbound

3036 Stony Point Road

Richmond, Va.

Southbound is hosting David Rule, previously of Blackberry Farm and now at The Walnut Kitchen (Maryville, Tennessee) and Stephanie Charns, previously the pasty chef for the Governor of Virginia and now with Indigo Road for Eat Y’all. The multi-course meal is last of four dinner installments called CONNECT by Eat Ya’ll, an organization that “connects chefs and food producers in a way that not only supports and sustains local farms, but gives chefs the ingredients to make dishes that will blow your mind.” Local farmers highlights are Shalom Farms, Free Run Farm.

There will also be cocktails by Buffalo Trace.

(Click this Facebook post to enter)

Friday, November 9

Someday Shop

22 East Broad Street

Richmond, Va.

Chairlift is hosting a Holiday POP- up at The Someday Shop. There will be shopping, wine, cheese and an opportunity to order delicious items for every Holiday event. You’ll be among the first to get your Chairlift pre-orders for breads, cheese, charcuterie and pies. Additionally, you’ll be able to check out the wares at the new Someday Shop on Broad.

Sunday, November 11 12p – 8p

The Cask Cafe

206 S. Robinson Street

Richmond, Va.

The Cask Cafe is hosting Secco Wine Bar’s Chef De Cuisine for the Soup OR Boule.

Expect a load of fun snack (menu below) and a bunch of good beer.

Bonus: Feel good about your snack as 10 percent of the proceeds go to K9s for Warriors.

Sunday, November 11

The Jasper

3113 West Cary Street

Richmond, Va.

Check out a preview of a new Church Hill spot, Grisette, at the Carytown cocktail bar, The Jasper.

Expect charcuterie, cheese, and sandwiches along with surprise bottles of wine, etc. as the night progresses.

All proceeds go to the Richmond area food bank.

Monday, November 12 (SOLD OUT)

WCVE

23 Sesame Street

Richmond, Va.

WCVE will host an intimate, five-course dinner with Courthouse Creek Cider celebrating all local bounty, local culture and local traditions as part of Courthouse Creek Cider’s CulTerra dinner series in a partnership with Slow Food RVA. The dinner features Andrew Manning of Longoven, Chef Michael Stotler, Bo Catoe of Alewife, Justin Burchill of Rappahannock and private chef J Frank.

Monday, November 12

Vasen Brewing

3331 Moore Street

Richmond, Va.

Vasen Brewing will host Lemaire in their brewery for a pop-up dinner to benefit Bridgepark. Four courses that will showcase the southern influences in Virginia. The dinner will be prepared on the patio and then moved inside the brewery. Meet representatives from BridgePark and hear about the proposed city plan for the river and the park.