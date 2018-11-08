Richmond joins nationwide protests after Attorney General Jeff Session’s resignation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va., -- Well more than 200 protesters in Downtown Richmond chanted and marched Thursday evening after the recent resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The group Nobody Is Above The Law arranged the nationwide protests that aimed at protecting Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and President Donald Trump's campaign.

The local crowd gathered in front of the US District Court Eastern District on East Broad Street starting at 5 p.m., which coincided with the hundreds of other protests across the country.

Jeff Hawkes, a Richmond resident and small business owner, carried a neon "Nobody Is Above The Law" sign.

"We are definitely upset that some people feel like they’re above the law," he explained. "I thought it was a good turnout and a lot of people showed up. I thought the message was positive."

“At your request I am submitting my resignation,” Sessions wrote in a letter to White House chief of staff John Kelly on Wednesday.

Several hundred demonstrators gathered Thursday in New York’s Times Square and chanted slogans including “Hands off Mueller” and “Nobody’s above the law” before marching downtown. They held signs saying “Truth Must Triumph” and “Repeal, Replace Trump," according to the Associated Press.

Crowds also turned out in Chicago; Greensboro, North Carolina; Chattanooga, Tennessee, and many other places. Organizers said the naming of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is a “deliberate attempt to obstruct the special counsel’s investigation.”

Trump asked for Jeff Sessions’ resignation and then replaced him with Whitaker, his chief of staff. Whitaker has criticized Mueller’s probe.