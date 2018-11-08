Nikki-Dee Ray is expecting and just revealed the baby’s gender

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nikki-Dee Ray is expecting, and today was the gender reveal.

It's a girl!

Last month Nikki-Dee announced to viewers that she and her husband were expecting their second child.

"T. Copeland is being promoted to big brother!" Nikki-Dee posted on Facebook after the on-air announcement. "David and I are so excited to announce that we will be welcoming another Baby Wren into our family - April 2019. Yes, that means they will be 15 months apart. Yes, that means 2 under 2. And we couldn’t be more thrilled!"