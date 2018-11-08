Mission From The Heart donates duffel bags of school supplies to schools in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local organization focused on helping students who are experiencing homelessness is helping meet the needs of local kids.

Recently we told you about the organization MISSION FROM THE HEART founded by our own Shelby Brown.

Thursday afternoon, Shelby and more than a dozen volunteers made a special delivery to Fairfield Middle School.

The group delivered care duffel bags to Principal Dr. Jamel Gibson and his guidance staff, filled with items donated by people in the community.

Many were collected by businesses that hosted a collection drive for MISSION FROM THE HEART.

Brown says the effort will continue year-round so that her organization can reach more students at schools across the area.

Several businesses are collecting items like brand new socks, underwear, shoes, coats, feminine hygiene items, toiletries and hair accessories on behalf of the foundation.

They include: Top Notch Styles Hair Salon on Midlothian Turnpike, Monkee's of Richmond on Huguenot Road, Tri-city Driving School in Colonial Heights and CBS 6 News (donation bin in lobby).

If you would like to donate, go to one of these locations. If you are a business and would like to host a collection drive, contact MISSION FROM THE HEART at fromtheheartinc2911@gmail.com.