At least 12 dead after gunman opens fire in Calif. bar

Final Score Friday 2018: Week 12 scoreboard

Posted 2:35 pm, November 8, 2018, by and , Updated at 05:10PM, November 8, 2018
Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 12 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.

Week 12 Scores
(5)Varina
   Douglas Freeman
(3)Henrico   (9)L.C. Bird
  
Glen Allen      James River  
Atlee
 
 (2)Manchester  
Petersburg
   Powhatan
  
(4)Hopewell   (9)Monacan
  
Deep Run      Cosby      
(1)Highland Springs
   (7)Thomas Dale
  
Huguenot
   Brunswick
  
(10)Louisa
   Goochland
  
James Monroe
   Courtland
 Sat
Thomas Jefferson
   (6)Dinwiddie
 1pm
Clover Hill
   Midlothian
  
Franklin County
   Eastern View
  
Armstrong
   George Wythe
      
Culpeper   Spotsylvania
     
John Marshall
   Greensville
  
Brentswood District   King William  
Fuqua
   New Kent  
BSH   Phoebus
   
Arcadia
     Wash. & Lee
  
Amelia   Franklin  
Colonial Beach   West Point
  
Northumberland   Rappahanock
  
Northampton   Cumberland
  
Essex   Cent.-Lunenburg  
St. Christopher’s Sat
  
Benedictine
 1pm
    
     
     
         
        