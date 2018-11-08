RICHMOND, Va. – November 4th, we turned our clocks back one hour, reverting from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time. Since then, you may have felt a little “off.” Well, according to Assistant Professor of Biopsychology at Longwood University, Dr. Catherine Franssen, that’s actually normal. Dr. Franssen spoke to us today about why and how these time changes affect us. To learn more about this topic, and others, you can follow Dr. Franssen’s blog here: www.blogs.longwood.edu/franssencl.
“Falling Back” might impact your brain
