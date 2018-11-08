Dorey Park Lake in Henrico is now stocked with trout

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Dorey Park Lake in eastern Henrico County is now stocked with trout. The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) stocked the lake earlier this month with trout from Montebello Fish hatchery.

“Anglers should expect fast action for catchable size trout, with a few larger fish mixed in for variety,” a Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries spokesperson said. “To catch these trout, anglers should come prepared with lures such as spinners or small spoons, baits such as salmon eggs or dough bait, or a fly rod with a flashy streamer.”

A fishing license and a trout license are required to fish Dorey Park Lake between November 1 and April 30.

“Anglers may keep four trout that measure seven inches or greater. Only one rod may be used at a time,” the DGIF spokesman said. “For anglers that do not have tackle, loaner rods and reels are available at DGIF’s headquarters, located at 7870 Villa Park Drive in Henrico.”